Broward County Animal Care Introduces Lifetime Pet Tags to Improve Safety & Registration

Broward County pet owners now have a more efficient and simplified way to keep their furry friends safe with the introduction of lifetime pet tags. Director Doug Brightwell and project coordinator Modesto Mercedes from Broward County Animal Care joined Inside South Florida to explain how the program works, why it's important, and how residents can help support their local shelter.

Previously, pet owners had to renew their rabies tags annually, receiving a new tag each year. With the new lifetime registration, pets will receive one tag number that stays with them for life. Instead of replacing the tag each year, pet owners only need to renew their pet’s rabies vaccination and certificate annually.

Why the change?



Reduces lost tags and mix-ups with the wrong pets

Simplifies the renewal process for pet owners

Ensures accurate owner information in case a pet goes missing

Renewing your pet’s registration is still required each year, and the process has been made easy:

Visit your vet or an approved reseller

Renew online, by mail, or in person at Broward Animal Care

Provide proof of an updated rabies vaccination

Keeping this information current helps protect pets if they go missing, allowing the shelter to quickly reunite them with their owners.

For pet owners, the fear of a lost pet is real. The new system allows shelters and even neighbors to easily identify lost pets by calling in the tag number. This speeds up the recovery process and ensures pets return home safely.

If a pet is found wearing its tag:



Broward Animal Care can call the owner directly

A neighbor or good Samaritan can look up the contact information and help reunite the pet

Some pet owners may see registration as just another to-do list item, but it’s actually an important step in keeping their pets safe. Ensuring a pet is properly tagged and registered helps prevent fines and citations while also protecting the pet in case of an emergency. Think of it like renewing your vehicle registration—keeping it updated is key for compliance and safety.

Broward County’s shelter is currently at capacity, and there are many ways the community can step in to help:



Adopt – Adoptions are currently FREE! Find your new best friend and give a shelter pet a loving home.

– Adoptions are currently FREE! Find your new best friend and give a shelter pet a loving home. Foster – If you can’t commit long-term, fostering provides temporary relief and helps pets socialize before adoption.

– If you can’t commit long-term, fostering provides temporary relief and helps pets socialize before adoption. Broward Buddies – Take a shelter dog out for an afternoon walk, park visit, or adventure, helping them gain exposure and interaction.

– Take a shelter dog out for an afternoon walk, park visit, or adventure, helping them gain exposure and interaction. Volunteer – Whether at events, in the shelter, or assisting with adoption efforts, volunteers make a huge difference.

To register your pet, visit PetTags.Broward.org. To view adoptable pets, visit PetAdoptions.Broward.org.

For pet owners, this new lifetime tag system is a game-changer—making it easier to register, renew, and recover lost pets. And for those looking to make a difference, adopting, fostering, or even just taking a shelter pet on a Broward Buddies outing can help save lives.