Broward County Animal Care Launches "Fall in Love" Free Pet Adoption Campaign

Inside South Florida is excited to announce Broward County Animal Care's highly anticipated Fall in Love - Empty the Shelters Free Pet Adoption Campaign, running from October 1 through October 15. In partnership with the Bissell Pet Foundation, this initiative encourages South Florida residents to adopt a furry friend and give them a forever home. Program Project Coordinator Jess Hoffman and Animal Care Coordinator Barbara Gollott from Broward County Animal Care joined Inside South Florida to share more information.

"We have 160 animals ready to go to loving homes," said Jess, explaining the shelter's current need for adopters. Broward County Animal Care is not only the county's official pet adoption agency, but also offers essential services like rabies tag licensing, wellness clinics, and resources to help families keep pets in their homes.

Barbara added, "Thanks to the partnership with the Bissell Pet Foundation, we're able to offer free adoptions to our community. The goal is to find homes for all the animals during this campaign." During the event, potential adopters can expect fees to be waived, and each pet will be spayed or neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and registered before they leave the shelter.

For more information on adopting a pet, you can visit their website at broward.org/animal, stop by the shelter at 2400 SW 42nd Street, or email animalcare@broward.org.

Jess and Barbara wrapped up the segment by encouraging everyone to come out and Fall in Love with their new pet. Don't miss this incredible opportunity to give a deserving pet a forever home this fall!

