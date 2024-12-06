Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Broward County Animal Care. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Broward County Animal Care, the official adoption agency for pets in Broward County, continues to connect families with their perfect furry companions while offering robust volunteer opportunities and community programs. Speaking on Inside South Florida, Volunteer Coordinator Perla Navarrete and Animal Care Supervisor Barbara Gollott highlighted their impactful work and shared details about their upcoming “Empty the Shelters” initiative.

Broward County Animal Care is more than an adoption agency—it’s a comprehensive resource for pet care. The organization offers affordable vaccinations, preventative medications for heartworm and flea control, and even wellness resources for families needing assistance.

Volunteers play a critical role in the organization’s mission. With opportunities available for individuals as young as 14, Broward County Animal Care fosters a community-driven effort to improve animal welfare.

Perla shared some of the roles available:



Dog Walkers: Volunteers aged 18 and up can assist with exercise and enrichment for shelter dogs. Training is provided to ensure safety and confidence.

Broward Buddies: A program that allows volunteers to take shelter dogs out for the day, providing them exposure to potential adopters and a break from the shelter environment.

Fostering: Volunteers aged 14 and up can provide temporary homes for animals in need, earning community service hours in the process.

“Our volunteers are very dedicated so they have a big role in connecting because they advocate for the animals,” Perla said. “They work with the animals, help them out, and prepare them for their forever home.”

One of the most exciting programs on the horizon is the “Empty the Shelters” initiative, running December 1–17 in partnership with the Bissell Pet Foundation. This nationwide Khambrelpaign aims to find loving homes for shelter animals while also providing grant funding to help care for pets still in the shelter.

"It's great because every animal that we adopt out goes to its forever home which is the best part. But we also get grant funding, and that funding helps us care for all the animals that we have here and do other things in the community as well," Barb noted.

For those considering adoption, the team emphasized finding a good match. “Be aware of your limits,” Barb advised. Their team is there to help with meet-and-greets and ensure everyone is paired with the right pet for their lifestyle.

To learn more about volunteer opportunities, upcoming events, or adoption, visit broward.org/animal.

Whether you’re looking to adopt, foster, or volunteer, Broward County Animal Care is ready to help you make a difference in the lives of local pets.