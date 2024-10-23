Broward County Boosts Small Business Growth with Support Programs and International Opportunities

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Broward County. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Sandy-Michael E. McDonald, Director of the Broward County Office of Economic and Small Business Development (OESBD), recently highlighted the variety of services and resources available to businesses in Broward County. OESBD focuses on empowering small businesses, offering support to entrepreneurs, startups, and those looking to scale. The office is committed to ensuring that at least 25% of the county's purchases are made from certified small businesses based in Broward.

McDonald emphasized that Broward County is an ideal place for small businesses to grow, given that 89% of businesses in the county have 20 employees or fewer. Entrepreneurs can access resources by visiting Broward.org/econdev or by calling the office directly. Additionally, the county hosts a variety of events, including the upcoming Florida International Trade and Cultural Expo (FITCE) on October 23-24, which will attract businesses from over 70 countries to discuss international trade and business expansion opportunities. For more information on the event, visit fitcexpo.com.

For more information on how to connect with OESBD and participate in upcoming events, businesses are encouraged to explore the county's website, broward.org/econdev, or reach out for one-on-one consultations by calling (954) 357-6400.