Broward County Public Schools is offering free grab and go meals all summer

Now through the beginning of August, 51 Broward County Public Schools will be distributing meals over summer break. Every Tuesday parents can pick up a week's worth of meals at any of the locations.

Nutritious breakfasts and lunches are available for any child under 18. Meals have been picked out to ensure they have whole grains, greens, lean meats, milk, and everything else a kid needs to grow up big and strong.

You do not have to be a Broward county resident, just bring your child with you or show their ID to get the meals. Each school has a different schedule so there are times available for everyone's schedule.

To find the closest distribution site to you, click here.