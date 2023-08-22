Watch Now
Broward Schools offering free breakfast and lunch to all students

Posted at 6:30 PM, Aug 22, 2023
Broward County Public Schools’ Program Manager of Nutrition Education and Training, Cassie Maggio, joined Inside South Florida to share why she is excited about the school district’s new meal programs.

“This year all children across our entire district have all meals at no charge, including breakfast, lunch and some schools even have supper,” says Maggio. “In 180 of our schools, there is a program called Community Eligibility program. Those kids automatically qualify. For the other 47 schools, we're doing a pilot program called universal free, and those kids qualify right off the bat. We highly suggest that those schools’ students go and apply on MySchoolApps.com to see if there are other benefits for that school and for that student.”

For more information, visit MySchoolApps.com or call 754-321-0250.

