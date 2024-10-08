Watch Now
Bryan Baeumler on Inside South Florida: Simplifying Security with Vosker

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Vosker. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Whether you’re moving, remodeling, or building, security is key—and HGTV star and contractor Bryan Baeumler knows the importance of keeping properties safe. On Inside South Florida, Baeumler showcased Vosker, an innovative security camera system perfect for remote areas. Vosker cameras are solar-powered and cell-based, meaning no need for Wi-Fi or direct power access. Simply scan the QR code on the app, and you’re set.

Baeumler explained that Vosker cameras aren’t just for security; they can also monitor weather impacts, wildlife, and even agricultural settings, such as bee populations in Canada. With instant notifications and high-res photo and video downloads, Vosker provides peace of mind no matter where you are.

To learn more about Bryan Baeumler’s projects, visit bryanbaeumler.com. For more on Vosker, go tovosker.com.

