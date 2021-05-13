BubbleQ returns to the SOBE Wine and Food Festival for 20th anniversary

The event that put the South Beach Wine and Food Festival on a global map returns for one night only to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the festival. BubbleQ seamlessly blends the mouthwatering world of barbeque with free-flowing champagne!

Celebrity chef, Guy Fieri returns for his fourth time hosting this party, which will be held on the sands of South Beach. This year, Beaker and Grey is super pumped to be one of the restaurants participating in this year's events and they’ll be serving up a delicious dish.

The grilled chicken dish is made by marinating the chicken with chimichurri, garlic, parsley, sugar, salt, white distilled vinegar and a little bit of turmeric. After marinating, put the chicken on a skewer, and then it goes to the grill. After the chicken is plated, the chef then adds the tzatziki sauce which has yogurt, dill, and garlic along with some other secret spices.

The Moet and Chandon BubbleQ event is held on Saturday, with the first session beginning at 5:30. For tickets head on over sobewff.Org/bubbleq