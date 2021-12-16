Budget-friendly gifts for the holidays

If you're still searching for gifts that won't send you over budget, lifestyle expert Carmen Ordonez has some great options anyone would be happy to see under the tree. All of these options can be found at the brand new Primark store at Sawgrass Mills Malls.

Consider some comfy satin pajamas or a stackable jewelry box. For a day of self-care, gift the Headband and Guasha Zodiac gift set to your favorite astrology lover.

Make sure the men in your life stay warm and cozy with a lightweight hooded jacket for less than $30.

Exclusive to Primark are the adorable Minnie Mouse Velcro Slippers and Xbox Slippers for older kids.

Know someone who loves to travel? Get them a sleek passport holder for the next time they fly or hop on a cruise. And an adorable bunny eye mask so they can sleep on the way to their destination. You can also gift them a special trip in an awesome VRBO vacation rental they'll have all to themselves.