Budget-Friendly Summer Tips from Smart Shopping Expert

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Target. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Smart shopping expert Trae Bodge joined Inside South Florida to share some fantastic ways to enjoy the summer season while staying on budget.

Trae highlighted Target as the go-to destination for budget-friendly summer must-haves. Target has recently reduced prices on about 5000 frequently shopped items across food and beverages, household items, health and beauty products, and more. This makes it easier and more affordable than ever to stock up for summer gatherings.

Grilling Must-Haves

Grilling is a quintessential part of summer, and Target offers everything needed to make your cookout a hit. Here are some must-have items:



Good & Gather Beef Patties: All-natural beef patties priced at $12.49 for a dozen.

All-natural beef patties priced at $12.49 for a dozen. Premade Sides: Delicious options under $5, including chicken salads, chopped salads, and vegan mac and cheese.

Delicious options under $5, including chicken salads, chopped salads, and vegan mac and cheese. Sparkling Waters: Refreshing flavors like watermelon, lime, and cucumber mint at $3.49 for an eight-pack.

Refreshing flavors like watermelon, lime, and cucumber mint at $3.49 for an eight-pack. Spices Multipack: Handy spices for flavoring your BBQ meals.

Fun Activities for Kids

Target has a fantastic selection of outdoor activities for kids, all priced at $20 or less:



Watermelon Waterslide and Popsicle Pool Float: Both $20 each from Sun Squad, perfect for summer fun.

Both $20 each from Sun Squad, perfect for summer fun. Play Stations: Set up play stations throughout the yard with items under $10, such as bubbles, bubble wands, sidewalk chalk paint rollers, and a 60-piece sidewalk chalk set.

Set up play stations throughout the yard with items under $10, such as bubbles, bubble wands, sidewalk chalk paint rollers, and a 60-piece sidewalk chalk set. Ice Cream Golf Set: A fun activity for kids at only $10.

For more details on these summer deals, visit target.com or use the Target app. Trae’s tips are perfect for anyone looking to have a fun, budget-friendly summer.