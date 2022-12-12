Budget-friendly tech gift ideas

If you’re still shopping for valuable tech gifts, Consumer-tech Journalist, Jennifer Jolly, joined Inside South Florida to share quality tech gift ideas that will prevent you from going over your budget.

“It's a smart alarm that works quietly from your nightstand using radar technology to study your movement and breathing patterns to assess your sleep,” says Jolly. Its wake-up light simulates sunrise, and the smart alarm senses the ideal sleep stage for making sure that you wake up feeling more refreshed.”

Smart TV’s and Tablets can cost hundreds of dollars. TCL has reasonable gift options for your family and friends.

“TCL 6-series 55-inch Smart TV and the 85-inch bigger screen all amp up key aspects of awesome. We're talking about screens, brightness, crisp, contrast and speedy refresh rates for gaming goodness,” says Jolly. “TCL Tab 10 5g brings the experience of that big screen to an impressive Android Tablet. This is a powerhouse for the workplace, shopping, streaming and multitasking.”

Sharing costs can also help you maintain your shopping budget this season.

“Venmo gets the job done more safely and securely,” says Jolly. “They do the job right with just a few taps if you are splitting party costs or chipping in on group gifts.”

For more information, visit Techish.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Techish.com.