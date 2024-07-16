Budget-Friendly Wardrobe Revamp Tips and Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Highlights

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Nordstrom. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Inside South Florida welcomed Kate Bellman, Editorial Director for Nordstrom, to discuss some budget-friendly ways to revamp your wardrobe and exciting details about the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

The first tip for revamping your wardrobe on a budget is to shop for deals and sales. A prime example is the upcoming Nordstrom Anniversary Sale event, which runs from July 15 to August 4. This event features brand-new merchandise offered at limited-time savings. Shopping early is key because prices will go up on August 5.

Investing in timeless pieces is another smart strategy. These classic items transcend trends and form the foundation of a versatile wardrobe. They're the pieces you'll buy now and love forever.

Versatility is crucial for a budget-friendly wardrobe. Look for items that can be repurposed and styled in various ways to suit different events and occasions. This approach ensures you get the most value out of each piece.

For more details on the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, including key dates, event highlights, and exclusive services, visit nordstrom.com/anniversary.