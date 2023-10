SmashFit founder, Heather Frey, joined Inside South Florida to share her favorite leg workout routines that anyone can do using a leg press machine.

“There are five primary feet positions,” says Frey. “Normal Feet works the whole quad, Close Feet targets the outer thigh muscles, Wide Feet targets the inner thigh muscles, Duck Feet targets the teardrop part of the thigh, and High Feet targets glutes and hamstrings.”

For more information, visit SmashFit.com or @HeatherSmashFit