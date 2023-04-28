Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

Build your summer bod with this quick fitness tip

Posted at 6:30 PM, Apr 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-28 18:30:12-04

Fitness Strategist, Heather Frey, joined Inside South Florida with a quick fitness tip to help you start toning up for summer.

“When you're doing lower body moves like squats or lunges, body position form is very important,” says Frey. “There is an added element of where you focus your weight. When you push through your toes, you should be feeling it more in the front of your leg. That's your quadricep. When you push through your heels, you're going to hit more of the back of the leg, hamstrings and glutes. Depending on where you shift your weight, you can give that spot a little extra rev.”

For more information, visit@heathersmashfit

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com