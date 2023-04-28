Build your summer bod with this quick fitness tip

Fitness Strategist, Heather Frey, joined Inside South Florida with a quick fitness tip to help you start toning up for summer.

“When you're doing lower body moves like squats or lunges, body position form is very important,” says Frey. “There is an added element of where you focus your weight. When you push through your toes, you should be feeling it more in the front of your leg. That's your quadricep. When you push through your heels, you're going to hit more of the back of the leg, hamstrings and glutes. Depending on where you shift your weight, you can give that spot a little extra rev.”

For more information, visit@heathersmashfit