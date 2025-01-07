Building Community "Brick by Brick" with Deck and Drive at the Amerant Bank Arena

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Deck and Drive. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Inside South Florida had the pleasure of chatting with Chief Marketing Officer Keith Gutterman from Deck and Drive, South Florida’s highest-rated paver company and the official brick paver installer of the Florida Panthers. Together, they’re transforming community spaces, one brick at a time.

Deck and Drive specializes in creating stunning pool decks, patios, and driveways with their custom paver installations. Keith shared the company’s pride in being deeply tied to the Florida Panthers, both as a partner and a community advocate.

As part of their collaboration with the Florida Panthers, Deck and Drive launched the Brick by Brick campaign to support the Florida Panthers Foundation. Fans can purchase custom-engraved bricks, which will be installed in the Publix Plaza at Amerant Bank Arena.



: $100 per brick. Proceeds : 100% of the proceeds benefit the Florida Panthers Foundation, supporting conservation and local charities.

: 100% of the proceeds benefit the Florida Panthers Foundation, supporting conservation and local charities. Special Offer: Homeowners who request an estimate for a pool deck, patio, or driveway from Deck and Drive will have the $100 donation made on their behalf. No purchase is necessary.

Deck and Drive has a long-standing commitment to community support. Keith highlighted their annual $15,000 Paver Giveaway, where one lucky participant can win a full paver makeover for their home’s pool deck, patio, or driveway. To enter, text the keyword “GOAL” to 909090 for a chance to win.

To participate in the Brick by Brick campaign or learn more about Deck and Drive, visitdeckanddrive.com. Whether you’re buying a brick directly or receiving an estimate for home improvements, Deck and Drive ensures your contribution goes toward helping the community.