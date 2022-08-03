Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

Building with concrete block saves money in more ways than one

Posted at 3:49 PM, Aug 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-03 15:49:36-04

South Florida is no stranger to extreme weather. Its coastlines are battered with strong winds, crashing waves and torrential rain from storms. Florida Concrete and Products Association’s President, Matt Sitter, joined Inside South Florida to share the benefits of building structures with concrete.

“Concrete blocks protect against termites, hurricanes, storms, and fires,” says Sitter. “You really don't want to live in anything other than a concrete block home.”

The advantages of building with concrete block extend beyond the material’s strength and will save you money.

“You don't have to worry about mold and mildew because it can't grow on block. The maintenance is very minimal,” says Sitter. “From an energy standpoint, its thermal mass holds in the cool during the day and releases the heat during the evenings. You can expect to save significant money on your energy bill each month.”

For more information, visit BlockStrong.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by BlockStrong.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors