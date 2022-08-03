Building with concrete block saves money in more ways than one

South Florida is no stranger to extreme weather. Its coastlines are battered with strong winds, crashing waves and torrential rain from storms. Florida Concrete and Products Association’s President, Matt Sitter, joined Inside South Florida to share the benefits of building structures with concrete.

“Concrete blocks protect against termites, hurricanes, storms, and fires,” says Sitter. “You really don't want to live in anything other than a concrete block home.”

The advantages of building with concrete block extend beyond the material’s strength and will save you money.

“You don't have to worry about mold and mildew because it can't grow on block. The maintenance is very minimal,” says Sitter. “From an energy standpoint, its thermal mass holds in the cool during the day and releases the heat during the evenings. You can expect to save significant money on your energy bill each month.”

For more information, visit BlockStrong.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by BlockStrong.