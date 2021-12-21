Watch
Bumble is predicting the online dating trends for 2022

Posted at 3:04 PM, Dec 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-21 15:04:39-05

January 2 is one of the busiest days of the year for online dating, and Bumble - the women-first dating and social networking app- is revealing some of the rising dating trends for 2022 from their recent survey. Joining us now to discuss this is relationship expert at Bumble, Shan Boodram.

Shan says some of those pre-pandemic behaviors that we miss may be making a comeback, like PDA. There's also been a rise in "dry dating," which are dates that don't include alcohol. Bumble has a feature that allows users to post badges, and the "sober" badge is one of the most popular ones getting used.

There's an uptick in users from the first Sunday in January all the way through Valentine's Day. Download the Bumble app or head to their website to learn more and start on your dating journey.

