Burger Bliss at Mike’s Amazing Burger Bash: Pincho’s Winning Creation

The heat was on at Mike’s Amazing Burger Bash, where top chefs from around the country competed for the ultimate title in burger perfection. This SOBEWFF staple, originally founded by Rachael Ray, has become a must-attend event for food lovers and culinary competitors alike. And this year, all eyes were on Pincho, the reigning champions, as they brought something new—and mouthwateringly delicious—to the table.

Pincho, a Miami favorite known for its bold flavors, took home last year’s Heinz People’s Choice Award, and they were back with a burger designed to impress yet again. Culinary Director Adrian Sanchez explained their golden rule at the bash: always bring something different.

“We never come back with the same thing,” Adrian said. “We always keep it fresh for the guests, the attendees who vote, and I think that’s why they love us.”

For 2025, they introduced The Goat Burger, a masterful creation featuring:



Fried goat cheese—a crispy, creamy addition

Dressed arugula with lemon vinaigrette—for a zesty balance

Balsamic glaze—adding a rich, tangy layer

Fig and bacon jam—bringing sweet, smoky depth

Juicy, perfectly seasoned burger patty—grilled to a medium finish

“It’s like a charcuterie board on top of a burger,” Adrian described.

The Pincho crew walked us through their winning burger process—from the grill to the fryer to the finishing touches:



Grill the burgers: Cooked for 2.5 to 3 minutes per side, ensuring a juicy medium finish.

Toast the buns: Instead of the standard potato roll, Pincho uses their own brioche buns, lightly buttered and toasted.

Fry the goat cheese: Shaped into medallions, coated in flour, egg, and panko, and deep-fried to golden perfection.

Add the toppings: A scoop of fig and bacon jam on the top bun and dressed arugula on the bottom.

Assemble and serve: The crispy goat cheese lands on top of the patty, sealing in all the flavors.

Finally, it was time for the ultimate test—a first bite into the Goat Burger. The verdict? Absolutely mouthwatering.

“You’re gonna get a little bit of citrus from the lemon vinaigrette on the arugula, the tanginess from the goat cheese, the sweetness from the balsamic and the fig and bacon jam. It’s gonna be amazing,” Adrian promised.

And it was. The cheese oozed perfectly, the jam added just the right touch of sweetness, and the burger was as juicy as advertised.

With a burger this good, Pincho might just hold onto their title at Mike’s Amazing Burger Bash for another year.

Want to taste the magic? Keep an eye out for Pincho’s latest burger creations at their locations—and mark your calendar for next year’s Burger Bash to see if they can go for the three-peat!

For more information, visit SOBEWFF.org.