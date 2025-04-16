Burger King Rolls Out Steakhouse-Inspired Whopper and New Side Offerings for a Flavor-Packed Dining Experience

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Burger King. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

As schedules get busier, dining out becomes more frequent—but that doesn’t mean compromising on flavor or variety. Burger King is raising the bar this season by offering a new lineup that blends convenience with bold taste, bringing something to the table that you simply can’t make at home.

Leading the charge is the new Steakhouse Bacon Whopper, a flame-grilled take on a classic steakhouse favorite. Built on the foundation of Burger King’s iconic Whopper patty, this creation is topped with melted Swiss cheese, crispy onions, the bold flavor of A.1. sauce, and finished with a rich peppercorn aioli—all delivering a satisfying bite with every mouthful.

To wash it all down, Burger King is now offering Coke Zero Sugar nationwide, the perfect zero-calorie pairing to complement the bold flavors of the steakhouse-inspired burger.

And when it comes to sides, customers no longer have to choose between classics. Burger King introduces "Have-sies," a crave-worthy combo of fries and onion rings in one order. Additional side options include chicken fries, mozzarella fries, and for those with a sweet tooth, churros fries.

With these exciting new offerings, Burger King invites guests to mix, match, and enjoy their meal their way—because when it comes to flavor and customization, there’s no wrong combo. For more information, visit BurgerKing.com.