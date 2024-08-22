Burlington: Your One-Stop Shop for Budget-Friendly Back-to-School Essentials

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Burlington. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Back-to-school shopping can be overwhelming, but finding a one-stop shop that caters to all your needs can make the process much easier. Consumer expert Justine Santaniello joined Inside South Florida to share how Burlington has long been a go-to destination for parents and students alike, offering everything from school essentials to dorm necessities—all at unbeatable prices.

Whether you're looking for backpacks, fashionable outfits, dorm essentials, bedding, or even decor, Burlington has you covered. For those heading to college, the store offers a wide range of items such as blankets, trash cans, organizers, and other dorm room essentials. For younger students, you can find all the necessities like pens, backpacks, lunch boxes, water bottles, and so much more—all under one roof.

One of the best parts about shopping at Burlington is the value. With prices under $20 for many items, parents can stretch their dollar further while still getting high-quality, brand-name merchandise. It's a win-win situation, especially for families with multiple children who need a variety of supplies.

Shopping at Burlington also comes with a feel-good factor. For the eighth year, Burlington has partnered with the national nonprofit AdoptAClassroom.org. When you shop now through August 26, you can round up your purchase at checkout to help equip students in your local community with the classroom supplies they need most. This initiative allows shoppers to support local schools while taking care of their own back-to-school needs.

If you're looking to complete your back-to-school shopping without breaking the bank, head to Burlington. Not only will you find great deals on everything your kids need, but you'll also have the opportunity to give back to your community. Visit Burlington.com to find a store near you and start shopping today—your deals are waiting!