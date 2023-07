Lifestyle Expert, Mercedes Sanchez, joined Inside South Florida to share fall back-to-school finds for your family.

“Right now, is the essential time to go shopping without spending a fortune,” says Sanchez. “Burlington has a wide selection of almost everything from home decor, children's clothing, backpacks and back to campus items at amazing everyday low prices.”

For more information, visit Burlington.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Burlington stores.