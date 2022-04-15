Business Conference coming to Davie

If you ever wanted to get into business, you’ll want to add this date in your calendar. The 2022 Broward and Beyond Business Conference will be right here in Davie on Friday May 6.

This free, one-day event will highlight new programs and profitable business opportunities that local businesses can access. Sandy Michael McDonald, Director of the Office of Economic and Small Business Development for Broward County joined Inside South Florida to share details.

“This is our first fifth year, after a two year hiatus,” says McDonald. “We're coming back to work with the business community, specifically the small business community and tell them we are on the move.”

The director of the Office of Small Disadvantaged Business Utilization for the Department of Transportation, Shelby Scales, will also be in attendance as the keynote luncheon speaker.

“She did not come to play this year. She has a history of getting things done with small businesses with minority businesses with women businesses,” says McGraw. “Now that she works with President Biden, she's going to make sure that all small businesses have an opportunity to understand how to play a role and infrastructure.”

To RSVP your spot for this exclusive event, please visit Eventbrite.com

This Inside South Florida Segment is paid for by The Broward and Beyond business conference