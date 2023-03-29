Business tip to create thriving brand

Mike Cooke, Owner of Sterling Forever, a celebrity jewelry brand, joined Inside South Florida to share how to turn failure into success.

“I've been selling jewelry on the internet for 17 years. This is not an overnight success story,” says Cooke. “It took a long time, and I failed 100 different times. I wanted to give up many times. You have it in you, or you don't and if you don't, find it.”

