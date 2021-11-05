Businesses are forming personal connections online with Getbee

Getbee empowers sales experts to engage directly with consumers online and their new approach to online retail is showing unprecedented results. Here to tell all about this software is founder and CEO, Thea Myhrvold.

The program allows consumers online to get the same customer experience as if they were walking into a brick-and-mortar

store. Brands and businesses have been able to use Getbee to connect to customers and form a personal connection in a digital world. Shoppers are able to get advice and expertise on what to buy and the best way to make the transaction without leaving their homes.

Business is about people, says Myhrvold, so figuring out how to connect in a digital world and create a "relational economy" between buyers and sellers was the idea behind Getbee. Brands in all different sectors have been very receptive to this opportunity and continue to invest in shoppers through it.

You can learn more about the software and how to employ it with your company at www.getbee.com