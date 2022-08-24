Businesses turning setbacks into success in an inflated economy

In an unstable economy, seeing a profit when operating a small business can make you feel like you’re on a rollercoaster. CEO of Replace Your University, Michael Lush, joined Inside South Florida to share how entrepreneurs can turn setbacks into success.

“If you don't have a strong mindset and really use failure and feedback as data to move forward in a different direction, then it’s going to be more difficult for you,” says Lush. “For those that have a strong mindset, they’re more prepared and are going to take advantage of the oncoming recession.”

As an entrepreneur, being able to pivot in difficult times will help your bottom line.

“One of the biggest fears that Americans have right now is the current inflation and the future of inflation,” says Lush. “Now there are ways to combat inflation. For those that are employed, create a side hustle that's really a passion. It doesn't feel like work this way.”

For more information, visit ReplaceYourUniversity.com

This Inside South Florida Segment is paid for by VIP Media.