Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

Businesses turning setbacks into success in an inflated economy

Posted at 12:59 PM, Aug 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-24 12:59:06-04

In an unstable economy, seeing a profit when operating a small business can make you feel like you’re on a rollercoaster. CEO of Replace Your University, Michael Lush, joined Inside South Florida to share how entrepreneurs can turn setbacks into success.

“If you don't have a strong mindset and really use failure and feedback as data to move forward in a different direction, then it’s going to be more difficult for you,” says Lush. “For those that have a strong mindset, they’re more prepared and are going to take advantage of the oncoming recession.”

As an entrepreneur, being able to pivot in difficult times will help your bottom line.

“One of the biggest fears that Americans have right now is the current inflation and the future of inflation,” says Lush. “Now there are ways to combat inflation. For those that are employed, create a side hustle that's really a passion. It doesn't feel like work this way.”

For more information, visit ReplaceYourUniversity.com

This Inside South Florida Segment is paid for by VIP Media.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors