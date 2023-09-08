Busy moms’ allergy-friendly lunch option for kids

Parenting Contributor, Carly Dorogi, joined Inside South Florida to share a filling meal option for your little ones with allergies.

“The CDC has reported that food allergies in children have increased significantly over the past decade. That's why I was thrilled to find these new SunButter Jammies,” says Dorogi. “There made with the delicious flavor combination of creamy sunflower butter and jelly in every bite. They're made with whole grains and include seven grams of protein per serving with no high fructose corn syrup, artificial flavors, sweeteners or preservatives, and they're 100% nut free.”

For more information, visit SunButter.com/jammies

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Capital M Media.