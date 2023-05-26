Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

C-H-E-E-R-I-N-G on SoFlo’s own this year at The Bee

Posted at 6:30 PM, May 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-26 18:30:01-04

Get ready for The Bee with our Host, Jason Carter, as the Scripps National Spelling Bee buzzes into Washington DC on June 1st, where South Florida's own 11-year-old wordsmith, Lancaster Gramar, will be competing for the title.

“So just to be straightforward, I hope I win,” says Gramer. “But I'm here for the competition but I'm also here to have fun because again, this is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, I mean, come on, this is The Scripps National Spelling Bee and to have made it this far, I already consider myself a champion.”

For more information, visit SpellingBee.com.

The Scripps National Spelling Bee is on May 31st and June 1st at 8 pm on ION.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com