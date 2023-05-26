C-H-E-E-R-I-N-G on SoFlo’s own this year at The Bee

Get ready for The Bee with our Host, Jason Carter, as the Scripps National Spelling Bee buzzes into Washington DC on June 1st, where South Florida's own 11-year-old wordsmith, Lancaster Gramar, will be competing for the title.

“So just to be straightforward, I hope I win,” says Gramer. “But I'm here for the competition but I'm also here to have fun because again, this is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, I mean, come on, this is The Scripps National Spelling Bee and to have made it this far, I already consider myself a champion.”

For more information, visit SpellingBee.com.

The Scripps National Spelling Bee is on May 31st and June 1st at 8 pm on ION.