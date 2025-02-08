Cabernet with Battier Raises Funds for Underprivileged Youth in South Florida

The fifth annual Cabernet with Battier event returned to South Florida in early February, bringing together NBA legends, comedians, celebrities, and high-profile guests for an evening of wine tasting, fine dining, and the event’s signature karaoke night—complete with a live five-piece band and backup singers.

The event supports the Battier Take Charge Foundation, a nonprofit organization founded by former Miami Heat star Shane Battier and his wife, Heidi. The foundation is dedicated to funding college scholarships and educational opportunities for underprivileged youth in Miami and across the country.

Two-time NBA Champion Shane Battier emphasized the foundation’s mission to provide young scholars with the resources they need to succeed.

"This is our 15th year as a foundation, which is amazing," Battier shared. "It started out with my wife, Heidi, and I just wanting to do something good for the community, especially for young people who just need a chance. Many years and many fundraisers later, we’ve raised over $3.5 million in college scholarships and sent well over 100 incredibly smart and driven young people to college - and we keep growing!"

This year, the foundation announced plans to expand to Detroit and, potentially, Charlotte, North Carolina, furthering its reach to more students in need.

The event was packed with Heat legends and celebrity guests who took part in the foundation’s signature karaoke tradition, making it a night to remember.

"It’s truly not a party without karaoke if I’m involved," Battier joked. "It’s going to be another great night raising a lot of money for some amazing kids—sending them to college and getting them on the path to reaching their dreams and potential."

To learn more about the Battier Take Charge Foundation and how you can support its mission, visitbattiertakecharge.org.