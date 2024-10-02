Cadence Giving Foundation Launches Fem.AI Initiative to Boost Women's Representation in AI

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by the Cadence Giving Foundation. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

In a recent interview on Inside South Florida, Nicole Johnson, president of the Cadence Giving Foundation, discussed the importance of infusing gender diversity into the AI workforce and the launch of the foundation's new Fem.AI initiative.

Nicole emphasized that AI has the potential to be as revolutionary as the internet, both technologically and economically. By 2030, AI is expected to add $15 trillion to the global economy and create over 100 million jobs. However, women currently comprise only about 20% of the AI workforce and just 10% of AI leadership roles.

To address this gender disparity, the Cadence Giving Foundation has pledged $20 million to work with nonprofits, universities, and other partners to help women overcome three key barriers: obtaining STEM degrees, landing their first high-tech jobs, and rising to leadership positions. Nicole noted that women tend to drop out of high-tech and AI careers at a much higher rate than other industries, with around 50% leaving before the 12-year mark.

The Fem.AI initiative is being launched with a summit on October 1st in Silicon Valley, bringing together leaders from the tech industry, government, academia, and nonprofits. The summit aims to shine a light on the issue of women's representation in AI and discuss strategies for creating a more equitable AI ecosystem for all.

Nicole encouraged viewers to visit the Fem.AI website to access job opportunities, learn more about the initiative, and get involved in Women in AI month activities throughout October.

By investing in programs and partnerships to support women in AI, the Cadence Giving Foundation hopes to help unlock the full potential of this transformative technology and ensure that the benefits are shared equitably across genders.