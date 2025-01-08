Caitlyn Burdash Shares Tips for Creating Vision Boards to Kickstart 2025

Vision boards have become a beloved new year’s tradition for many, and Caitlyn Burdash stopped by Inside South Florida to share her insights on how to create one with ease and purpose for the new year.

Why Vision Boards Matter

Caitlyn emphasized that a vision board is a great way to visualize your goals and dreams. "It’s a visual reminder that you can look at every day to assess your dreams and where you're at. It's a great reminder to just step into this new year as your best self.," she explained.

Whether it’s about health, travel, or personal growth, a vision board serves as a motivator and guide to keep you on track.

Simple Steps to Make Your Own

Caitlyn assured viewers that vision boards don’t have to be complicated or expensive.



Gather Supplies:

Old magazines

Card stock or construction paper

A glue stick

Optional: Print out images from Pinterest or Google Find What Speaks to You:

Flip through magazines or search online for words, images, and quotes that invoke feelings or align with your goals. Customize Your Board:

Caitlyn suggested tailoring your board to reflect specific aspirations.

For instance, include travel photos if exploring the world is a priority, or fitness imagery if health is your focus.

Setting Intentions

Caityln shared how rewarding it was to recently revisit an older vision board and realize many of her dreams had come true. "It’s a great feeling to see your goals come to fruition and know you worked toward them," she said, mentioning she even framed that vision board as a keepsake.

Start Your Vision Board Today

Caitlyn encouraged everyone to grab scissors, paper, glue, and magazines to craft a vision board that inspires them every day.

To stay up to date with Caitlyn Burdash, visit her fashion brand at burdashbikinis.com. Cheers to 2025! Start your vision board today and watch your dreams take shape.