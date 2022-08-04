Calliditas Therapeutics receives first FDA-approved treatment for IgA Nephropathy

IgA Nephropathy is a chronic disease that impacts the kidney. Calliditas Therapeutics’ President of North America, Andrew Udell, and IgA Nephropathy Advocate, Judy Akin, joined Inside South Florida to share information about an innovative treatment designed to help those affected by this diagnosis.

“IgA Nephropathy is a rare progressive auto immune disease that really attacks the kidneys,” says Udell. “Over time, the inflammation and destruction of the kidneys can lead to end stage renal disease for some patients, which result in dialysis or transplantation.”

As ill-fated as Akin’s journey began, she is hopeful and now helps other patients struggling with the illness.

“I struggled to deal with the diagnosis, and it became a very isolating experience. I was determined not to go on dialysis, and I went on a plant-based low sodium diet,” says Akin. “I see my doctor every three months to make sure my kidney function and my protein levels are where they need to be. To fill the void and loneliness, I became a patient advocate to support other IgA Nephropathy patients.”

IgA Nephropathy treatments have evolved and are now aiding patients in a new way.

“Calliditas Therapeutics has received FDA approval for the first medication that was specifically designed to treat IgA Nephropathy,” says Udell. “In addition, we're also very thrilled that we have recently launched a patient portal called AI Gan connect. It brings this community together and provides the patient's comfort.”

For more information, visit IgANConnect.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Calliditas Therapeutics.