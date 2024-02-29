Cameron Dobbs and Ana Isabel Hume join WSFL-TV as ‘Inside South Florida’ hosts

MIAMI – Multimedia journalists Cameron Dobbs and Ana Isabel Hume, local personalities with vast story-telling experience, are the new hosts of WSFL-TV’s long-running original lifestyle program "Inside South Florida."

"As we aim to build the best team in South Florida, we're beyond thrilled to have Ana and Cameron join us,” said Andres Chaparro, vice president and general manager of WSFL-TV. “Their extensive background in the broadcast industry, combined with their expertise in community-oriented events uniquely positions them to take on these key roles at our station".

Cameron Dobbs

Dobbs has served as a host and anchor for multiple sports and features. She has worked as the manager of sponsorship content for the Miami Hurricanes, a volleyball color commentator for the ACC Network and ESPN, and an in-game host for the Miami Marlins and Miami Hurricanes.

“My passion is people,” Dobbs said. “I am excited to make a positive impact on the shows, shoots, projects and people of Channel 39.”

Dobbs’ multifaceted career has seen her wear many hats – from a Division I volleyball player and student assistant coach to a journalist, author, speaker, business owner, and wellness proponent. In 2020, CNN named Dobbs a “Difference Maker” for her leadership in Operation Christmas Child, a project that sends gifts in shoeboxes to children overseas and has impacted nearly 5,000 children from her efforts alone. Though her athletic career was cut short by injury, she turned her pain into purpose by advocating for injured athletes and motivating thousands across the country through her company PWYFA Play Where Your Feet Are™ with its book, podcast and speaking engagements. Dobbs earned her bachelor's degree in broadcast journalism and master’s in journalism from the University of Miami.

Ana Isabel Hume

Hume has more than two decades of experience working as a journalist. She’s been a TV news anchor, reporter, editor and producer for English and Spanish broadcast stations in Colorado, New York, Georgia and Florida. She is a public relations communications manager at Heyday marketing + PR and has hosted various shows on Miami’s Community News and “A Day in Miami".

“I am eager to deliver engaging storytelling and compelling content to our viewers that resonate with our community,” Hume said. “I am dedicated to brightening our viewers’ days across the tri-county area and the Keys.”

Hume is a former public information officer and community outreach representative for the Miami-Dade County State Attorney’s Office and a former public information specialist for the City of Miami Springs. She is a former Army wife who has authored an upcoming book titled “The Silent Life of an Army Wife” and is an adjunct professor at Florida International University and Columbus State University. Hume has a master’s degree from Clarion University of Pennsylvania and is completing a doctorate in strategic communications from Regent University in Virginia Beach.

"Inside South Florida," which airs at 6 p.m. weekdays, features a variety of community organizations, businesses and events in South Florida.

