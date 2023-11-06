Camila Fernández Brings Mariachi to Newer Audiences with Self-Titled Album

Recording Artist, Camila Fernández, joined Inside South Florida to discuss her journey as the sole female voice within the iconic Fernández music dynasty and breaking new ground with the much-anticipated release of her self-titled debut Mariachi album.

“What I'm aiming for with this album actually is like a timeless sound and good arrangements in all of my songs so anybody can listen to it and go like ‘Oh this is good music,’ you know? Even if they understand or not,” says Fernández.

Camila also discussed the state of Mariachi music and expressed her pride in representing its rich culture, making it more accessible to a wider audience.

“I wanted this to happen, like so much with my whole heart and now it is happening,” says Fernández. “I was on Time Square with the equal campaign of Spotify which is like worldwide known and I was representing Mexico, and my face was in a Time Square screen. That was like a dream come true. I couldn’t believe that, but I did that and that was crazy. And we're like taking huge steps right now with the new music. I'm also very grateful with my team, which is like my family right now.”

For more information, follow @camifdzoficial