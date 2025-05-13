Can You Tell If It's Real or AI? New Technology Might Have the Answer

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Tools for Humanity. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

We've heard the buzz, the excitement, and yes—even the fears—surrounding artificial intelligence. As AI becomes more advanced, it's getting harder and harder to distinguish between what's real and what's fake. But one piece of new tech might just help us draw the line.

Tech expert Jennifer Jolly recently went hands-on with a new innovation called The Orb, a device designed to answer one simple but critical question: Are you human?

Unlike other platforms that collect names, phone numbers, or selfies, The Orb doesn’t want your personal information, it just wants to verify that you’re a unique human being. No biometrics are stored, and no identity is attached to your scan. It’s designed to help users verify their humanity in a world increasingly filled with bots, deepfakes, and AI-generated content.

According to developers, the security of The Orb is so advanced, even governments can’t extract personal data from it. The company behind it is planning to deploy 7,500 Orbs across the U.S. by the end of the year, making human verification more accessible—and more secure—than ever.

So the next time you question if what you’re seeing online is real, there might just be an Orb nearby to help you find out. For more information, visit Techish.com.