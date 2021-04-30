Watch
Inside South Florida

Can your age stop you from meeting your fitness goals?

Posted at 4:06 PM, Apr 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-30 16:06:29-04

Is your age getting in the way of your workouts? That might be all in your head. Fitness expert Heather Frey visited Inside South Florida to discuss this fitness myth, and explain how to get past it.

"You're going to read all these negative statistics...to me that's like Googling a headache and finding all the worst stuff that could possibly happen," she says.

Of course, things change as we get older, but unless you have a specific injury or chronic illness, your age shouldn't stop you from getting where you want to be in your fitness journey. Frey says your age is one of the least important things in your fitness program.

Strength training is actually critical at all ages, says Frey. Over time you naturally lose muscle mass, but doing this will help you slow that process, while also possibly gaining new mass. This exercise can actually help you feel like you're aging in reverse.

If you're part of the group that's tentative when it comes to starting to workout, but you don't have to spend a lot of money or join a gym. You should start where you feel comfortable. Frey suggests going for walks while carrying cans of soup or water bottles as weights and using what's already in your house to achieve your goals.

"Through time you don't change your goals, you simply have to modify your strategy," says Frey.

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

