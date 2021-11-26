"Candy Coated Christmas" will leave you hungry for the holidays

Food Network and Discovery Plus are airing their first-ever scripted movie to celebrate the holiday season! “Candy Coated Christmas” stars Molly McCook and Aaron O'Connell and our Miriam Tapia sat down with the stars to chat about this historic movie, and the stars dish out if they got any cooking tips from chef and co-star Ree Drummond.

The movie follows the story of a young woman returning home for Christmas to Peppermint Hollow. She befriends a bakery owner, played by the amazing Ree Drummond, and also meets a potential love interest. Molly plays a sort of spoiled girl who has to sell her late mother's home in order to make some money to start her own business.

The stars say Ree was a natural on the screen and a joy to work with on her first movie. Molly was hoping to ask Ree for some baking tips, but she was starstruck in front of the culinary great.

Both stars hope this movie inspires fans to spend some extra time with their family this year. You can watch now on Discovery Plus!

