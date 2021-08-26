Candyman creeps into theaters this Friday

Candyman is a fresh take on the blood-chilling urban legend. Directed by Nia Decosta and co-written by Get Out director Jordan Peele, this film will have moviegoers on the edge of their seats.

The sequel introduces a new cast that includes Teyonah Parris and Yahya Abdul Mateen The Second, who you might recognize from Aquaman. Yahya said he was able to use some of his own characteristics in this movie, and talked with me about one of his favorite snacks which is turning heads on social media.

"Say what you want, but vanilla ice cream and olive oil is not a horror story, it's a love story," he says. "Try it, you will not be disappointed."

Candyman is out in South Florida theaters on August 27th!