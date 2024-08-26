Cannoli Kitchen Pizza Joins Franchise Expo South to Expand Their Growing Brand

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by MFV Exposition. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Austin Titus, Brand President of Cannoli Kitchen Pizza, recently joined Inside South Florida to share exciting news about the brand’s expansion and participation in the upcoming Franchise Expo South.

Cannoli Kitchen Pizza, established in 1996 in Boca Raton, is a quick-service Italian restaurant and pizzeria known for its authentic Italian flavors and commitment to quality service. With six locations across South Florida, the brand began franchising about a year ago, coinciding with their first appearance at the Franchise Expo South. “We had a lot of success with it last year, meeting some really great people,” Austin noted. The brand’s participation in the expo led directly to the opening of a new franchise location in Fort Lauderdale, set to open on August 26.

Austin explained that the ideal franchise owner for Cannoli Kitchen Pizza doesn't necessarily need to be an expert in making pizza. Instead, the company seeks individuals with a strong business background, managerial experience, and a passion for leadership and team building. “We look for somebody that really wants to come in and take ownership of the space and is open to learning,” Austin shared. The focus is on finding leaders who can successfully build and manage a team, rather than just focusing on culinary skills.

Joining the Cannoli Kitchen Pizza franchise comes with several advantages, especially for those new to the restaurant industry. As an emerging franchise brand under the umbrella of United Franchise Group, Cannoli Kitchen provides robust support systems, including corporate backing, cooperative advertising, and mass purchasing power. “We have really great negotiated deals for [our franchisees] where they don’t have to do a lot of that work,” Austin explained. This allows franchisees to focus on operating their business rather than starting from scratch with vendor negotiations and supply chain management.

Those interested in exploring franchise opportunities or learning more about the Franchise Expo South can visit franchiseexposouth.com to find details about the event. For more specific information about franchising with Cannoli Kitchen Pizza, visit cannolikitchenfranchise.com. Use promo code "TV2024" to gain free admission to the event.