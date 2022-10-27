Can't miss Halloween events happening in town this weekend

Halloween is right around the corner and our Inside South Florida Correspondent Miriam Tapia catches up with Entertainment Columnist for the South Florida Sun Sentinel, Rod Stafford Hagwood to share the best Halloween events happening around town. We first begin in Broward.

“First of all, check out Rainforest Cafe on Thursday, October 27th. They're having a kid's party starting at 5pm,” says Hagwood. “The kids have an all-you-can-eat buffet. They have games, crafts, and raffles. Then on Monday, October 31, all day long they have kids in costumes can eat for 99 cents.” This is in Sawgrass Mills in Sunrise.

Sleepy Hollow Halloween at Gulfstream Park is on October 29. From 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm.

“You can go for free. And here's the best part, take the kids because they're going to be giving away 2000 pounds of candy,” says Hagwood. “Then they're gonna also have circus performers, you know, street performers, food trucks, live music, costume contests, and they're going to have a headless horseman running around.”

There are also events happening in Miami-Dade as well.

“The Horrorland, is at Jungle Island this year. Which if you think about it, is like 18 acres of a haunted house,” says Hagwood. “They're gonna have eight haunted houses, carnival games, You walk through these trails and things like that.”

The Fontainebleau resort is also having a variety of events.

“On Friday, October 28th, you got Snoop Dogg doing a party and then on October 29th, you got Travis Scott doing a party,” says Hagwood. “These are great Halloween themed parties. They're going to be outside so it's kind of on the Oasis lawn. They're going to have gogo dancers, DJs and giveaways. It's going to be incredible.”

For the full list of events, head on over to sun-sentinel.com