CareerSource Broward’s State of the Workforce Job Fair Showcases Career Opportunities Across Industries

The second annual State of the Workforce Job Fair hosted by CareerSource Broward drew an overwhelming response, with over 2,500 people pre-registered and even more showing up eager to explore career opportunities. Attendees of all ages and backgrounds filled the venue, engaging with employers from a wide range of industries, including government, hospitality, healthcare, transportation, logistics, and marine sectors.

Many job seekers expressed excitement about the chance to meet potential employers face-to-face, learn how to present themselves professionally, and gain insight into different career paths. The energy inside was described as “electrifying” by Carol Hylton, CEO of CareerSource Broward, and chairman Jim Ryan, who both shared their enthusiasm about the event's impact on the community.

“This is a great job fair, especially for those who this could be their first time as a job seeker coming out of school or those that are in their mid-career right now with inflation rising costs. What we're seeing is people from across the board and all walks of life coming to the job fair today,” Ryan noted. Ryan, a veteran himself, highlighted the importance of helping fellow veterans transition into the workforce, emphasizing Broward County’s diverse and expanding job market.

CareerSource Broward is dedicated to supporting job seekers beyond the fair, offering year-round workshops, resume-building assistance, and employment training programs. One of their standout initiatives is the Summer Youth Employment Program, an eight-week paid internship that connects young individuals with real-world work experience and mentorship. The program is currently seeking employer partners to host students and provide valuable industry exposure.

For those looking to explore job opportunities, enhance their skills, or get involved with CareerSource Broward’s workforce initiatives, visitwww.careersourcebroward.com to learn more and find the center nearest you!