Carley Knobloch Shares Essential Products for Parents on Inside South Florida

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by E Ink, Zevo Insect, Ecobee, Docusign, and Asus. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Inside South Florida welcomed tech lifestyle expert Carley Knobloch to share her expert recommendations on a variety of products designed to make life easier for parents, especially during the busy back-to-school season. From tech innovations to practical solutions for everyday challenges, Carley presented a comprehensive list of essentials to help families stay organized, safe, and efficient.

Healthier Screen AlternativesWith the average person spending around seven hours a day looking at screens, Carley highlighted the importance of reducing eye strain, especially for children. She introduced healthier E Ink, e-paper devices that mimic the appearance of traditional paper, minimizing blue light exposure and the harsh glare often associated with LCD screens. These screens help reduce eye fatigue and prevent disrupted sleep, allowing kids to focus more effectively on learning. For more information, visit healthierscreentime.com.

Pest Control Made SimpleFor parents overwhelmed with household chores, Carley introduced the Zevo Flying Insect Trap. This practical device uses UV and blue light technology to attract and trap common household pests like fruit flies, house flies, and gnats. The Zevo Flying Insect Trap is mess-free, odorless, and available for under $20. For even greater coverage, Carley recommended the Zevo Max, which has the power of two traps in one and comes with a five-foot cord for use in problem areas. For more information, visit zevoinsect.com.

Home Security for Peace of MindCarley emphasized the importance of home security, especially for parents juggling work and home responsibilities. She introduced the Ecobee Total Security and Savings Bundle, which includes a smart doorbell camera, smart thermostat premium, and smart sensors. This bundle offers peace of mind by sending alerts to your phone when your kids arrive home and allowing parents to communicate via two-way talk on the doorbell camera, ensuring that kids are safe and sound. For more information, visit ecobee.com.

Effortless Document ManagementBack-to-school season brings a mountain of paperwork, and Carley offered a stress-free solution with the DocuSign app. This app enables parents to fill out, sign, and send documents securely from their phones or tablets. Whether it’s permission slips, medical forms, or after-school program paperwork, the DocuSign app streamlines the process, making it fast, easy, and free. For more information, visit docusign.com.

A Laptop for the Whole FamilyFinally, Carley recommended the Asus VivoBook S 15 for families looking for a reliable, lightweight laptop. With an impressive 19-hour battery life, military-grade durability, and a sleek metal body, this laptop is perfect for both kids and parents. The Asus VivoBook S 15 also features an OLED screen for stunning visuals in any environment and easy access to AI tools like a dedicated Microsoft Copilot key and the Story Cube app for managing photos and files. For more information, visit bestbuy.com.

For more information on all these great products, Carley suggested visiting inthenews.tv to explore more details and direct links for purchasing.