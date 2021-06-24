Carrot Express comes to Doral

Over 30 years ago, the concept for Carrot Express was born in a gas station and has now blossomed into multiple locations serving up healthy and delicious food. Miriam Tapia stopped by the newest location in Doral for this week's Foodie Fix.

The City Place location serves up food that's so good, you'll forget it's good for you as well. From power bowls to burgers, there's something for everyone.

This will be the tenth location, so they're celebrating with new menu specials. There are also options for dessert with those of you who still have a sweet tooth. You can see the whole menu here

