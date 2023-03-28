Watch Now
Carrot top pesto recipe

Posted at 6:30 PM, Mar 28, 2023
The Concerned Cook, Aymara Lucero, stopped by Inside South Florida to share a carrot top pesto recipe that you can make with the left over ingredients in your refrigerator and pantry.

“I start with putting everything in the food processor,” says Lucero. “We're going to add the carrot stems and a handful of walnuts. Next, we're adding about a cup of olive oil and a quarter cup of parmesan cheese. Then, we add a little salt to taste. Lastly, we're going to blend it all together.”

For more information, visit @ConcernedCook.com

