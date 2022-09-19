Cartoon Network’s new season of “Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go” celebrates representation and inclusion

“Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go” is introducing a new character, Bruno the Brake Car. Contributing Writer and Expert in Autism, Daniel Share-Strom, joined Inside South Florida to share what fans can look forward to this season.

“Bruno the brake car is very important to the trains of the Island of Sodor. He also happens to be autistic like me,” says Share-Strom. “We really think that this is a great opportunity to show some positive representation and really show what autism actually looks like in the real world.”

Bruno is a character created to help children celebrate other children’s differences.

“You can expect to see one of the most authentic autistic characters that you've ever seen anywhere. Bruno is a character who loves his friends, schedules, and routines. He loves to make an absolute zinger of a joke,” says Share-Strom. “Sometimes he has some challenges like everyone does. He has some difficulty with certain social situations, but he's a character who is loved by his friends for who he is.”

