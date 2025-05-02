Casa Matilda Brings a Taste of Tulum—and Star Power—to Miami’s Culinary Scene

It’s always a good day in the Inside South Florida studio when food and cocktails are involved—and even better when they’re crafted by Kathia Joseph, the powerhouse behind Casa Matilda, Miami’s Tulum-inspired dining destination that’s capturing the attention of foodies and celebrities alike.

Kathia joined us in studio to showcase two of the restaurant’s most refreshing and visually stunning dishes: the tuna tartare, a vibrant starter perfect for warm SoFlo days, and the classic ceviche, which she proudly calls her favorite. Served in a fresh coconut and made with corvina fish, tomato, onion, and cilantro, the ceviche is a burst of flavor that just hits.

And of course, no Casa Matilda experience is complete without a cocktail—specifically the signature Matilda Bird, a colorful and creative blend of matcha, gin, pisco, and blue curaçao. “It’s sp refreshing,” Kathia adds.

Casa Matilda isn’t just a culinary gem; it’s a fully immersive experience designed to transport guests to the beaches of Tulum with its lush aesthetic and laid-back elegance. “We didn’t want to be like everyone else,” Kathia explains. “It’s very tasty, fresh, and unique.”

That vision is paying off. The restaurant has become a celebrity hotspot, with stars like 50 Cent returning for the full Casa Matilda experience. But perhaps even more inspiring is Kathia herself—a woman leading in an industry often dominated by men.

“I think it’s really a tough industry lead mostly by men. To be a female, for me, that's really powerful, and makes me very proud of myself,” she says. “Do everything with love, from your heart. if you're happy, you're gonna reflect that to other people.”

Want to see what all the buzz is about? You can make reservations via OpenTable or on their website at casamatildasteakhouse.com.