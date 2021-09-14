Cash In The Attic returns to HGTV with new host Courtney Tezeno

If you are someone who can't seem to let go of anything and collects everything, don't worry you aren't alone. HGTV is reviving its hit series Cash In The Attic and its new host Courtney Tezeno let us know what to expect.

It's been 10 years since the original show has been on air and this version is a whole new take on the topic. Courtney and the cast are exploring homes in the tri-state area to find hidden gems the owners have usually forgotten about, or have no idea how much they're worth.

The homeowners come from all walks of life and usually have big plans for any money they'll earn, whether it be renovations or a long-awaited vacation. Courtney herself is a collector, so she especially enjoyed searching through the homes.

"You know I'm a little old lady, everyone knows I'm the youngest grandma," she jokes. "I really picked it up from my dad, we used to go to car auctions when I was younger and it just became something I was into. I've got Beanie Babies, Pokemon Cards, all the things at my parent's house."

These old items not only hold sentimental value but now they hold actual value for other collectors. Some homeowners got emotional going through all their things and reminiscing, which makes the show even more special.

You can watch new episodes on HGTV!