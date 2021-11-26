Watch
Inside South Florida

Actions

Catch all the best deals during "Cyber 5"

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 5:27 PM, Nov 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-26 17:27:59-05

Holiday shopping’s biggest weekend is upon us, and it’s moved online. Black Friday through Giving Tuesday-- now known as “cyber 5” -- will offer shoppers more deals and discounts on products than ever. Shopping expert and journalist Trae Bodge has teamed up with Facebook and Instagram to share details on how you can find the best deals by shopping right from the social apps you scroll through every day.

Use the shop tabs on both social media platforms to find great gifts, and even shop live while interacting with your favorite brands. There are great discounts for first-time shoppers you can share with friends and family. Follow along with brands like QVC and Peloton to get the best deals and must-have gifts before they sell out.

Follow along on Facebook and Instagram to finish up your holiday shopping without even leaving the house.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors