Catch up on all the drama with your favorite moms on “Teen Mom: Family Reunion”

Posted at 5:32 PM, Jan 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-04

You won’t be keeping up with the Kardashians in this reunion. Catelynn Baltierra, Star of “Teen Mom: Family Reunion,” joined Inside South Florida with an inside look of the new season in the “Teen Mom” saga.

“It’s definitely different from anything I’ve ever experienced,” says Baltierra. “This time I thought, ‘why don’t we bring all of our moms?’ It was all about working on intergenerational traumas and how to get past those things. It was so eye-opening and rewarding.”

Beyond the scope of the show, Baltierra has her future planned out.

“Once the kids are grown and out of the house, we want to live a very simple life,” says Baltierri. “We want to get in our motorhome and explore and travel the country. That way, we won’t have room for the kids to come back home. It’s our time to do what we have always wanted to do.”

“Teen Mom: Family Reunion” is now streaming on MTV.

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

