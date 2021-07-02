Catch up on Dynasty with Dominique Deveraux actress, Michael Michele

She is setting the small screen on fire as the always fashionable and cunning Dominique Deveraux on Dynasty, and this season she’s fiercer than ever! Actress Michael Michele gave us an exclusive look at what's going down on Dynasty, and much more.

She is beyond excited to be able to fill the role of the iconic character from the original 80s series played by Diahann Carroll.

"It was her idea, so I'm trying to bring that version to the reboot of Dynasty," she says. "People who have watched in the past, they've seen kind of this evolution where Dominique was trying to find her professional footing, well she has finally found her space...she had to build herself to this place, she didn't just arrive."

With her quick quips and witty jokes, you can see how much fun Michele has playing the character. There's levity and campiness among the one-liners, but they're all rooted and grounded in something real, she says.

"I try to wink to the audience, I want the audience to get on the train with me and ride and have a good time," she says.

You'll see the relationship between Dominique and her children grow in this season. After a tumultuous beginning, this season will show a new bond between the family.

You can catch Dynasty on the CW on Fridays at 9.

