Catching up with Carson Kressley

Since exploding onto the scene in the original Queer Eye for the Straight Guy series Carson Kressley hasn't stepped out of the spotlight. The fashion icon usually celebrates Pride in New York but is switching it up this year.

Kressley will be celebrating in Los Angeles this year, saying the last couple of Pride celebrations have been a little different due to COVID last year.

"I'm a big believer that you celebrate Pride every day, and that you should be proud of who you are," he says. "But I wasn't always proud of who I was, or where I came from or any of that, and then eventually you're just like 'okay, I'm over this, I'm just going to do me,' and that's when everything really blossomed for me."

You can carry Pride around all year by being yourself every day of the year, he says.

The original "Fab 5," Kressley, and the rest of the Queer Eye cast reunited for a road trip special which is now streaming on Peacock, but debuts on TV on June 17. The group is getting back together to celebrate a milestone, and we might even see them tackle an ambush makeover.

He's also been a judge on RuPaul's Drag Race for several seasons. It's a fun, funny show, that has a lot of heart and allows people to be their true selves, he says.

"Keep that pride spirit alive," he says. "We have so much to celebrate this year, but we also have so much work to do as a community."